In April 2020, the US Department of Defence acknowledged the videos reportedly showing UFO sightings. The US Navy had released over half a dozen such incident reports which explained the sightings of ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ by the navy pilots.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Three weeks after NASA refused to dismiss the claimed UFO sightings as ‘optical illusion’, the US National Intelligence is set to release a landmark report on the controversial sightings of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) incidents.

"We take reports of incursions into our airspace – by any aircraft, identified or unidentified – very seriously, and investigate each one," Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Earlier in June, reports in the US media had stated that a series of unidentified aerial phenomena observed by multiple navy persons in the US, were not alien space crafts. However, the sightings remain unexplained and have ended up mystifying scientists and the military, the reports added.

They (Navy Pilots) saw something real: NASA admin

NASA administrator, in a statement to CNN Business had said that he talked to the Navy Pilots who claimed to have observed the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and “they are sure that they saw something real.

Before that, in April last year, the US Department of Defence for the first time acknowledged the videos reportedly showing UFO sightings. The US Navy had released over half a dozen such incident reports which explained the sightings of ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ by the navy pilots.

https://twitter.com/Westnile2/status/1254962194376265729?s=20

Earlier, a New York Times report claimed that a total of 120 Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) incidents were reported by the personnel aboard the US navy aircraft and warships.

The curiousity surrounding the UFOs dates back to 1947 in the recorded history. The US officials then used to dismiss such sightings as “cold war flying saucers”. In 1947 itself, the US military officials sighted the remains of a crashed weather balloon, which was earlier presented off as a UFO sighting.

The US is likely to release the controversial report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) by June 25.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan