The new study pustulated that blood groups 'A' and 'AB' are associated with increased risk of severe clinical outcomes of COVID-19 infection

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: People with 'O' blood type are less likely to contract the coronavirus infection and may have reduced likelihood of severe outcomes, while those with blood types 'A' and 'AB' can exhibit greater COVID-19 disease severity, a new study published in the journal Blood Advances has suggested. The findings indicate why the coronavirus is lethal for some and not so for the others.

As part of the study, the team of researchers gathered Danish health registry data from more than 473,000 individuals tested for COVID-19 and compared it to data from a control group of more than 2.2 million people, as per a report by news agency IANS.

The data suggested that fewer people with blood type O were COVID-19 positive when compared with ‘A’, ‘AB’, and ‘B’, suggesting that the latter groups are more vulnerable to be infected with the virus.

"It is very important to consider the proper control group because blood type prevalence may vary considerably in different ethnic groups and different countries," said study author Torben Barington

“We have the advantage of a strong control group — Denmark is a small, ethnically homogenous country with a public health system and a central registry for lab data — so our control is population-based, giving our findings a strong foundation,” Torben added.

While no significant difference in the rate of infection was found between blood groups ‘A’, ‘AB’, and ‘B’ types, the study did suggest that the first two are associated with an increased risk of severe clinical outcomes of the infection, the agency said in its report.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja