New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Apple has officially announced that it would delay the launch of iPhone 12 and 1Phone 12 Pro by a few weeks due to 'supply chain constraints'. And now we expect the new line-up of smartphones to hit the stores by October 2020. Though a lot of details about the upcoming series is already available, this latest information has left the industry insiders baffled. According to YouTuber Filip Koroy of EverythingApplePro, Apple is fitting a ring of magnets into the chassis of its iPhone 12 models.

According to a report, the magnets may not only provide a "snap in" wireless charging system but might also be used for mounting purposes.

With this feature, iPhone 12 will provide modular upgrades fitted through magnetic connection, reports EverythingApplePro.

The technology is also expected to work with the reverse charging feature for iPhone 12 that would certainly allow the upcoming iPhone to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy S20 series.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series which would include two premium variants, and presently it is not clear which model will come with this technology.

The Cupertino based tech giant is planning to launch four different models of the iPhone 12 later this year, sporting 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch OLED screens. However, Apple may launch two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 followed by the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models at a later date, reports DigiTimes.

The 6.1-inch models will be available first as suppliers have begun to ship SLP (substrate-like PCB) mainboards for them. Whereas, the SLP for the other two models will start shipping by suppliers starting late August.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed.

(with agency inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha