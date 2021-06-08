Apple WWDC 2021: The iOS 15 update is significant since Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly made up 53.5 per cent of total revenues through iPhone sales in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Apple’s WWDC 2021 (World Wide Developer’s Conference) unveiled iOS 15 on Monday. As the tech giant revealed that its just-released iOS 15 updates will be available from an iPhone model which is a six-year-old – iPhone 6s – netizens once again unveiled their skills of satire by erupting a wave of memes on the microblogging site.

Take a look:

“Everyone is shaken (shocked) that a 6-year-old iPhone 6s is still getting an iOS 15 update,” a user wrote on Twitter while depicting his version of Apple’s reasoning behind the new iOS update.

*everyone is shookt that a 6 year old iPhone 6s is still getting an iOS 15 update



Apple: pic.twitter.com/QA8Vzs6mxV — august (@ccmbr_ramyeon) June 8, 2021

“I am still worthy,” a user captured his reaction with a signature Stark laugh.

*Apple announces that iPhone 6s is also compatible for iOS15 update*



iPhone 6 users right now : #WWDC21 pic.twitter.com/1m4q7TxIEX — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) June 8, 2021

Another Twitter user depicted the reaction of several years old iPhone 6s on getting iOS 15 update. Will it stand this test of time? This user does not believe so.

iPhone 6S after updating to iOS 15 pic.twitter.com/5qBB1oh8Ol — kyu 🇵🇸 (@nrqhazairul) June 8, 2021

With a stunning iOS 15 also the part of iPhone 6, will people start buying up iPhone 6s, a six-year-old Apple device? This user believes so, with these many shreds of excitement.

Me looking for my old IPhone 6s so that I can download the new iOS 15 beta #curiositykills pic.twitter.com/5W8VVlkaFR — Robin Schroeder #MSCTek (@RTSchroeder) June 8, 2021

“Apple's software service is unbeatable. 6 year old iphone 6s compatible with ios15,’ quipped another user on micro blogging site with a heart emoji.

apple's software service is unbeatable. 6 year old iphone 6s compatible with ios15. 🍎 pic.twitter.com/QB7hy6TKFe — Aaditya (@newasskar) June 8, 2021

But what about the iPhone 5 users? iOS 15 update isn’t available for models older than iPhone 6. So a user had a reaction to express that feeling as well: ‘I sleep’.

iphone 6s/plus/se 1 is upgradable to ios 15



me still using iphone 5 in 2021 : pic.twitter.com/vscDFE1NL5 — devararararara (@devaraalvianba1) June 8, 2021

Apple’s annual World Wide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) kick-started on June 7 at 10:30 PM (Indian Standard Time). As one of the most significant annual events of the Technology world ever since the company’s founder launched the first iPhone in June 2007, Apple unveiled iOS 15 for iPhones starting from its iPhone 6 models.

The iOS 15 update is significant since Cupertino-based tech giant reportedly made up 53.5 per cent of total revenues through iPhone sales in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2021. At WWDC 2021, Apple also unveiled new operating systems for its MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watch as well, namely macOS Monterey, Watch OS 8, and iPad OS 15.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan