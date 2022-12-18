'Applause': SpiceJet Pilot's Poetic Announcement Leaves Internet Amazed | Watch

WHILE travelling is always fun, a pilot is someone who can always make a big difference to your experience. Wondering how? Here's an example. A viral video that has been making rounds on social media is the internet's new dope.

The video is of a SpiceJet pilot making an announcement for the passengers onboard a Delhi to Srinagar flight in a 'poetic' way is what has been grabbing the eyeballs.

The small video clip was shared by a Twitter user, Eepsita with the caption, "In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar and omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining and endearing!"

In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it!



They started off in English, but I only began recording later.



Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing! pic.twitter.com/s7vPE2MOeP — Eepsita (@Eepsita) December 16, 2022

Ever since it was shared, the video has amassed more than 130K views with the netizens hailing the talent of the pilot.

"When your planes have so many technical snags, people using that Airline definitely need to have sense of humour to keep flying. They might be just testing that," said a user.

"Felt like Ravish kumar has chosen a new profession or pilot inspired by him too much. Anyways some smiles and positivity is good in the sky, otherwise you hear of negativity all around," said another.

"I too loved it, smarter way of announcement... Thanks for making us know.. this exists," a third user wrote.

Earlier, a similar video of a captain of the Bangalore to Chandigarh flight making an announcement in a Punjabi-English mix also went viral on social media.

The Indigo pilot at first can be heard speaking in English. He said that during the flight, while passengers sitting on the left side would be able to show off their photography skills, people sitting on the right would meanwhile see Hyderabad. He then suddenly shifts to Punjabi language and mentioned that later, passengers on left would see Jaipur, while the other side would be able to see Bhopal.

Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/7V3dQ9PUdO — Danvir Singh दानवीर सिंह (@danvir_chauhan) August 24, 2022

The pilot then jokingly added that people sitting on the aisle seat can only turn left and right and look at each other. This left passengers laughing. "Lesson learnt is what? Take a window seat," the captain funnily added. He further instructs the passengers to wear keep wearing their face masks and asked them to remain seated until the plane lands in Chandigarh.