New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: An Asteroid named Apophis, that is approximately the size of an Eiffel Tower recently flew past our planet. Well, let us tell you that this Apophis is also known as the ancient Egyptian Demon, and it will return to Earth in the year 2029. If you are wondering about the size of this asteroid, we are here to tell you the details. The Apophis is 1,120 feet wide and is composed of iron, nickel, and rocks.

This asteroid recently zoomed past Earth and the distance was 10,471,577 miles from our planet. The scientist released a statement in which they mentioned that this asteroid will return and will zoom past Earth again in the year 2029 and it will be very close to Earth, and that will help the scientist to study its actual shape.

Our solar system's most infamous asteroid 99942 Apophis will pass by Earth on Friday (March 5), and with a high-end telescope you can watch it as it safely whizzes by our planet. https://t.co/Dmm2unP2k4 pic.twitter.com/sLOK2VDzCO — Prof. Abel Méndez (@ProfAbelMendez) March 4, 2021

What is Apophis?

This is a large asteroid that was found in the year 2004 and at that time it made everyone tense as there was a high chance that it would collide with Earth. Now, it is reported that there is a 2.7% chance that this celestial body could hit Earth in the year 2029.

Clearing out the rumours, NASA released a statement in which it mentioned that this near-Earth asteroid will pass close to Earth without harming our planet on April 13, 2029.

Scientists have said that when the Apophis will pass near the Earth in the year 2029 it is going to be a good opportunity for Science, as they will be able to observe and study it. Marina BrozoviÄ, a radar scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, said in a statement that the scientist will observe this asteroid with both optical and radar telescopes. She further said that Apophis will move so fast that it will cross the Atlantic in just an hour.

