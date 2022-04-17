New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was left stunned yesterday when she saw her husband Virat Kohli's one-handed blinder against Delhi Capitals. The recent Indian Premier League (IPL) match which took place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium was between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Several pictures and videos surfaced online, where the actress was seen with her hands near her head as she smiled when Virat caught the ball. Meanwhile, cameras capture Virat flashing the victor sign at Anushka, and she was seen smiling.

Apart from that, other pictures were also flooded on social media where Anshukha can be seen giving a tense expression on her face. She was also seen smiling and laughing in a few other photos. Anushka was seen wearing a white sleeveless top and blue denims. She also carried a bag. Her parents joined her for the match too.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Fans started reacting to the pictures and videos.

Check out these reactions by fans :

She's in the stands after so long and it was all worth it! 😊❤️

Love love love em #Virushka @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/8KI7tQd5DG — Anonymous (@Anonymo95923512) April 16, 2022

Meanwhile, on Anushka's work front, the actress is working on her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is helmed by Prosit Roy.

Anushka was last seen in 'Zero' in 2018, alongside King Khan and Katrina Kaif. Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka's return to movies after a gap of four years.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen