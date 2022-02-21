New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani married Khrisha Shah over the weekend in Mumbai in a grand ceremony. The two had gotten engaged last year. Reportedly, the wedding took place at Anil Ambani's Cuffe Parade home Sea Wind, and was the star-studded ceremony.

The pre-wedding festivities commenced last week. The pictures from the pre-wedding functions went viral on social media.Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Natasha Nanda were part of the Ambani wedding. Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani also attended the wedding.

Many photos of the wedding were posted by the guests in attendance in which philanthropist and entrepreneur Pinky Reddy also shared some pictures from the wedding.

“Beautiful wedding. God bless Anmol & Khrisha. Super fun catching up with old friends, Tina & Anil are super warm hosts (sic),” the photo caption reads.

Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Ambani wedding in pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinky Reddy (@pinkyreddyofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supriya Sule (@supriyasule)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supriya Sule (@supriyasule)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supriya Sule (@supriyasule)

In the pictures, Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah can be seen performing wedding rituals sitting in the mandap. The bride Khrisha is looking beautiful in red lehenga while the groom is looking handsome in sherwani.Khrisha wore an embroidered red lehenga paired with diamond and emerald jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

In one of the pictures, Tina Ambani's sister-in-law Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani can also be seen attending the wedding. Makeup artist Mickey Contractor shared another photo of Nita Ambani dressed up for the family wedding. She wore an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ghagra with zardozi work.

Shweta Bachchan also shared some pics from the pre-wedding festivities, check here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Anmol Ambani is the elder son of Tina and Anil Ambani and a director at Reliance Capital while Khrisha Shah is the CEO and co-founder of Dysco, a social networking website.

Posted By: Ashita Singh