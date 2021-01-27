Padmaja Naidu along with her husband Purushottam Naidu allegedly killed their daughters Alekhya and Sai Divya aged 27 and 23 respectively to ward off the evil spirits.

New Delhi | Jagran National Desk: In a shocking incident, Andhra Pradesh’s couple allegedly killed their two daughters at home in Madanapalle town on Sunday. Padmaja Naidu (maths gold medalist) and her husband Purushottam Naidu (college lecturer) were reported to be performing a ritual on their daughters Alekhya (27) and Sai Divya (23) to ward off the ‘evil spirits’ from them.

The girls were struck with a dumbbell and a trishool (trident) and bled to death. The two were found in different rooms and one of them was reportedly naked.

According to a police official, once Purushottam Naidu partially gained senses, he called up his friend who informed the police. Meanwhile, Padmaja was under the ‘trance’ as in some of her viral videos she can be spotted with her delusional behaviour and screaming. In one video she says: "Why could you not have waited half an hour? If you had kept your faith, our girls would have come alive.''

After that, she even lost her cool on the medical staff who was testing her for COVID-19. She said, "I am telling you coronavirus will go away by March without using vaccines.''

But when Padmaja’s husband tried to calm her down she told him that he is not her husband and she is Shiva. "Right now, you are not my husband. I am Shiva. Kalyuga is ending and Satyuga is beginning,” said Padmaja.

As per reports, the entire family was into superstition and the daughters had agreed to let the parents take the step. Police officials even said that if they would not have intervened, the couple would have killed themselves too.

Meanwhile, reportedly when the neighbours suspected something suspicious they questioned the family but were told that it was for a puja. On the other hand, relatives are saying that the family must have been going through the psychological illness which must have increased during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal