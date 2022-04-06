New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Do you believe in instant karma? Well, it is debatable, but an incident in Andhra Pradesh shows that Karma often serves. An Andhra Pradesh man was hit hard by Karma. Suspected to be a thief, this man fell into his own traps.

This Andhra Pradesh man was caught red-handed as he started shouting for help after getting stuck in the hole he drilled in a wall in the temple for the purpose of stealing the temple's ornaments. As per locals, the thief was trying to secretly escape with some precious jewels by digging a hole in the temple wall.

When the thief got stuck and heard him screaming, the locals came out to help. Some even offered him water and later handed him over to the police later.

According to reports, the incident took place in Jadimudi village of Kanchili Mandal of Srikakulam district on April 5. The man accused of theft was identified as Paparao and is now under police custody.

Reportedly, this thief was successful in looting 20 grams of gold from the temple but was caught. As per the police, this Paparoa had previously stolen an LPG cylinder from his mother's house in the past and have several cases registered in his name under similar doings.

Posted By: Ashita Singh