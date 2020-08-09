Tesla cars do not have an internal combustion engine and cannot run on fuel. Just when it begins to feel that the video may be one of the many fake videos on the internet of people trying to ‘gas up a Tesla, the man takes out a ‘Honda’ generator from the car’s Trunk and explains he needed gas so as charge up his Tesla using a generator.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is well known for sharing videos from across the globe showing people using innovative techniques. The billionaire businessman is constantly on the lookout for people who have fresh and innovative ideas. On Sunday, he took to Twitter to share a video showing a man “gassing up” his Tesla S model to extend his range. Well, not in the way you may think.

The video showed a Tesla Model S — an electric vehicle — parked on the side of the road, having fully depleted its battery. A car pulls up behind it and the Tesla Driver insists the occupants of the car that he needs some gas for his electric Model S.

Tesla cars do not have an internal combustion engine and cannot run on fuel. Just when it begins to feel that the video may be one of the many fake videos on the internet of people trying to ‘gas up' a Tesla, the man takes out a ‘Honda’ generator from the car’s Trunk and explains he needed gas so as charge up his Tesla using a generator.

“And we thought jugaad was purely an Indian talent! Hilarious. A Honda powered Tesla…” Mahindra wrote. Watch the video:

And we thought jugaad was purely an Indian talent! Hilarious. A Honda powered Tesla... pic.twitter.com/SHlLSuiS1n — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2020

This is not the first time that an innovative technique received praise from Mahindra. Back in April, the industrialist shared a video of an e-rickshaw driver who had compartmentalised his vehicle in such a manner that the passengers could maintain physical distance.

“The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me,” the Industrialist had tweeted.

Earlier this week, the industrialist shared a video showing an innovative way of milking a cow using a tractor without human intervention.

“People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as 'multi-tasking' beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me. Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?” Mahindra asked his followers on Twitter.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja