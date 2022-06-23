Ananya Pandey Holding Glass Filled With 'Aloo Bhujia' Is Internet's New Obsession

It's quite often that a picture posted on social media gets viral for the wrong reasons and it's worse in the case of celebrities. The actors often get trolled and their pictures become memes. Ananya Pandey, who recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle created a buzz over social media. She can be seen holding a glass filled with aloo bhujia, a snack, in the picture.

The actress shared some pictures on her Instagram story from a recent celebration held for Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan as they returned to Mumbai from Ooty finishing their shoot for Archies. Their homecoming was celebrated by their friends and family members with pictures being shared on their social media handles. However, one particular picture of Ananya caught everyone's eyes where she could be seen with a glass filled with what appeared aloo bhujia to the netizens.

Ananya wrote 'witches' along with her picture including Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Orhan Awatramani. The picture on Wednesday was shared widely on various social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter.

A fan asked, "Did she photoshop this? If yes, then why? Why would she want aloo bhujia in the picture? I am so confused.” Another user said, "This is the most bizarre thing I have seen." While many assumed that the picture was ‘photoshopped’, a few also called it a "bad" photoshop job.

A third claimed it to be their inside joke. “One can only assume that this is some sort of inside joke between them? Or else I really don’t see why they would photoshop alcohol considering no one’s underage, it’s not that scandalous etc etc," wrote the Reddit commenter.

Several users claimed to give technical ‘proofs’ showing how the picture was indeed edited. For her part, Ananya has not spoken yet about her unusual choice of ‘beverage’.