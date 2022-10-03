Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 100th Birthday Celeberation Of Ex-Army Officer; Netizens Get Goosebumps | Watch

INDUSTRIALIST Anand Mahindra often keeps sharing motivational and inspiring videos from his Twitter handle. Now, the chairman of Mahindra Group has shared a video of a felicitation ceremony organised in order to celebrate 100th birthday of the ex-Drill instructor of the National Defence Academy (NDA).

The birthday of Subedar Major Govind Swamy was organised by the Madras Sappers in Bengaluru. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra called it his Monday motivation and wrote, "Sub Major Swamy, ex Drill Instructor of the National Defence Academy being felicitated on his 100th birthday. He Instructed 7 Indian Army Generals Army as well as Indian tradition of enduring respect for our Gurus. I had goosebumps when he saluted.This is my Monday Motivation."

Meanwhile, the netizens really seem inspired and amazed with the video. A user said, "At 100 the way he holds his head high and his firm salute,..is truly inspiring. Thanks for sharing sir."

"We salute Major swami for the salute he gas dobe at age of 100. Salute as well to Gen Bakshi who is making him comfortable to sit in chair . Nothing to beat indian army respects," commented another.

"True patriot. Such individuals who have lived their entire life for the country deserve the greatest respect and honour. One the other hand we have selfish politicians ready to sell the country for their pockets. And citizens unfortunately worship them," wrote a third.

"Really it's goosebumps moment. And his dedication n energy towards nation. Salute you sir," a fourth user said.

