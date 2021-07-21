The video shared by Anand Mahindra features Indian American man's gold Ferrari convertible sports car. Scroll down to see how netizens reacted to his video.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is an avid Twitter user. He often takes to the micro-blogging site to share various kinds of posts that prompt people to post different comments. Case in point, his latest post that has now sparked a chatter among Twitter user.

In his latest share, he posted a video with the caption “I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy.”

The video shows two men getting inside a golden-coloured Ferrari. The undated video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

Take a look at the clip shared by Anand Mahindra:

I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy… pic.twitter.com/0cpDRSZpnI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 19, 2021

Since being posted, the video has gathered over two lakh views and counting. The post has also accumulated nearly 7,600 likes. While some agreed with Anand Mahindra’s caption, a few expressed that the car is not made of gold but is wrapped in gold vinyl.

“All that glitters is not gold!! Many do car wraps in gold and other fancy colours,” shared a Twitter user. “Hahaha! That's right. I don't understand what is achieved by doing this?” shared another.

Check out Twitter users' reactions here:

Hahaha! That's right. I don't understand what is achieved by doing this? — Nikitaa Mehendiraatta (@Nikitaapoetry) July 19, 2021

Anand Ji, you can also get your Mahindra wrapped in gold! 🪙 for around INR 50K at many places in India. Here is an example. https://t.co/fVUufWpfCb — Neeraj Sharma (@Neeraj_Sharma_) July 19, 2021

Why do you sell luxury/upgraded variants in ur vehicles?



Isn't it contradictory while giving gyan?



Practise before preach pls — Nishant Shet (@shet47) July 19, 2021

Yes need to spend money 💰💰 not put in bank account,A country can only develop when more and more money circulate in market. — satyadev singh (@SSatyadev) July 21, 2021

What are your thoughts on the video?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal