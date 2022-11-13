Anand Mahindra Hails Himachal Polling Officers For Trekking In Snow | Watch

WITH Himachal Pradesh polls concluding on Saturday, many videos of polling officials trekking in the show went viral on social media. One such clip has also been shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The GIP shared by Mahindra was originally shared by the news agency ANI. In the video, the officials can be seen trekking on the slopes of a snow-caped mountain, carrying all the equipment.

It was captured while the officers were returning back from Chasak Batori polling station in the Bharmaur Assembly Constituency in Pangi area of Chamba district on Saturday after the polls in the state held for 68 seats concluded.

Election officials trekking 15 Km in snow to get to a polling station in Himachal at 12k ft Images like this do much better than words in demonstrating our Democracy in Action! pic.twitter.com/bjq0mb0iWR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 13, 2022

Reportedly, the officials had to walk for 15 kilometres in snow for six hours.

"Election officials trekking 15 Km in the snow to get to a polling station in Himachal at 12k ft Images like this do much better than words in demonstrating our Democracy in Action!," read the caption of the GIF on Mahindra's Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the video impressed many netizens with few calling them "warriors".

"Their efforts are worth appreciating. There are people who don't go to vote on booths next door, here we have dedicated Govt. officials walking Distances in Snow for smooth conduct of election. Long live such tribe," said one user.

"They are warriors/unsung heroes of democracy," wrote a second user.

A third user questioned the government and asked, "Just wondering if this is actually praised worthy or an eye opener. If as an outcome of the election the so called politicians/leadership can roam around in chartered flights and Government cost, why can't we provide basic amenities/authority to folks conducting the election?"

Meanwhile, a total of 55,92,828 electors cast their votes till 5 PM on Saturday for 412 candidates who are in the fray including 24 women candidates.

Out of the total voters in the state, 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 are men and 38 were third-gender.

(By inputs from ANI)