Amul Welcomes Alia-Ranbir's Daughter With Creative Poster, Internet Calls It 'Cute'

AMUL can hail anything when it comes to advertisements. Whether it's about rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of the United KIngdoms to Elon Musk charging for blue ticks, the milk brand is really creative. Now, in their latest topical on their Instagram account, Amul welcomed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter.

Sharing the picture, Amul wrote, "Amul Topical: Star couple welcome a baby daughter!" The poster reads, "Alia Bhetti."

Meanwhile, the internet seemed amazed and impressed with the ad.

"You guys are the best ad makers ever!," wrote a user. "It's the Lion family picture behind them for me," said a second user. "The cutest pic on the internet today," a third commented.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india)

Earlier on Sunday, the adorable welcomes their baby daughter and made the announcement from her Instagram handle with the caption, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is (red heart emoji). We are officially bursting with love-blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (family emoji)."

Bollywood celebs showered the couple with wishes as they became parents. Actor Anushka Sharma wrote, "Hugest congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl."

Deepika wrote, "Congratulations!" accompanied by a red heart emoticon, while Katrina wrote, "Congratulations," alongside a 'celebration' emoji.

Meanwhile, Amul has always been the best when it comes to creating an ad out of a hot topic. Earlier, when Tesla CEO took over Amul, and tweeted, "the bird is freed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india)

Amul's topical showed Musk setting the Twitter bird free from its cage symbolising free speech. The caption read, "Free speech is a Musk. Have it Elon or on bread."

In another ad poster, the company highlighted the decision of Elon Musk to charge for Twitter's verification and wrote, "Yeh Blue Theek Nahi Hai."