Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis in a veiled barb against the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agadi government has claimed that 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai took place due to traffic jams.

"I am saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including potholes, traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it, so I advise the state government to pay more attention to its mistakes," Amruta Fadnavis, a Banker by profession, said on Friday.

Addressing media persons after an event on Friday, she alleged that the MVA was functioning as a monopoly and that the government was just a "vasooli" government.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar criticized Amruta Fadnavis' claim.

"Amrita Fadnavis is the wife of our former chief minister. Her allegation is astonishing that traffic leads to divorce. There can be many reasons for divorce but this for the first time I have heard this," said Pednekar.

Twitter reacted in fascination to Amruta Fadnavis’ 3 per cent divorce claim. Many drew parallels with Bangalore residents where traffic situation usually remains worse off than Mumbai, to depict if the divorce claim holds any ground there too.

Shivsena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to Twitter and said, “Best (il)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3% Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake.. Bengaluru families please avoid reading this , can prove fatal for your marriages.”

Amruta Fadnavis quoted Chaturvedi’s tweet and claimed, “Hey Lady, do not deviate from truth. Report by-Survey Monkey states- Mumbaikar suffers from psychological & physiological illness due to huge traffic jams & delay in movement of traffic. There is also fall in employee productivity & increase in divorce rates. All thanks to you & urs (sic).”

Hey Lady,do not deviate from truth.

Report by-Survey Monkey states-

Mumbaikar suffers from psychological & physiological illness due to huge traffic jams & delay in movement of traffic.There is also fall in employee productivity & increase in divorce rates.All thanks to you & urs https://t.co/4qNfTPdAwJ — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) February 5, 2022

This is not the first time that Amruta Fadnavis has emerged as controversy’s favourite child. In September 2019, she was in a controversy for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the father of the country.

A trained classical singer, Amruta made her debut as a Playback Singer in Prakash Jha’s ‘Jai Gangaajal’ with the song titled ‘Sab Dhan Mati’.She sang a song in a biopic "Sangharsh Yatra" based on the life of late BJP leader ‘Gopinath Munde’.

- With ANI inputs

