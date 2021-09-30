New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a dramatic turn of events Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from his post as Punjab's Congress Chief and this has triggered a big political controversy. Majorly two names which are trending on social media since Tuesday are that of Sidhu and Capt. Amarinder Singh, who is the former Chief Minister of Punjab and is associated with Congress party.

A lot is being talked and written about the duo, especially on the internet and news portals. However, some sections of media seem to have made a little mistake of tagging Indian footballer Amrinder Singh instead of Capt. Amarinder Singh. Yes, annoyed by being mistaken as the politician the goalie took to his official Twitter handle to share a tweet where he asked not to be tagged in such news anymore.

He tweeted, "Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team 🇮🇳 and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab Please stop tagging me."

However, all was said in a light mood as the player shared a laughing emoji along with his tweet.

But that's not all, Capt. Amarinder Singh came across his funny tweet and replied on it saying, "I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead."

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021

The footballer's post has been gathering a lot of attention and hilarious reactions from the netizens.

Take a look at Tweeple's reaction on Amrinder Singh's tweet here:





😂 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) September 30, 2021

Goal pr Goal pade gye goal keeper ko😬😬😂😂😂 — Ritu Rinwa (@Riturinwa) September 30, 2021

Breaking news #AmrinderSingh is official out of Congress and now he is the part of Indian hockey team as a goal keeper 😊👍 — Mayank Kumar Pandey 🇮🇳 (@mayankmkp1) September 30, 2021

Epic...Indians are really something.😂😂 — Shining Star 🇮🇳 (@ShineHamesha) September 30, 2021

