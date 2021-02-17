The pandal was installed in Birbhum, West Bengal for the occasion of Saraswati Puja to honour the healthcare workers’ contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read on to know.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Nurses, Doctors, other medical experts, the list of the COVID warriors can go on. Amidst the wrath of this fatal virus, many people in the country and all over the world worked day and night to battle the disease. Therefore, many organisations around the globe chose different ways to honour them like the World Health Organisation (WHO) decided the theme of The World Health Day 2020 to be 'Support nurses and midwives'.

Similarly, on Basant Panchami, which is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in some parts of India honoured our COVID warriers in a unique way. A pandal in West Bengal’s Birbhum installed an idol of Goddess Saraswati where she was seen crowning a healthcare worker.

In the whole set up, the Goddess was seen transfering her mukut (crown) to the medical worker who was wearing a lab coat. Along with their idols, a swan which is the Goddess’s vahan (vehicle) and a veena (her instrument) were also created.

For the unversed, Basant Panchami 2021, also, known as Saraswati Puja marks the arrival of spring. It is one of the prominent Hindu festivals which is celebrated on the fifth day of the Magha. It is observed with different names across the nation such as, in the northern region we call it Basant Panchami, while in the southern region, it is called Sri Panchami.

On Basant Panchami, Hindus worship Goddess Saraswati, a goddess of knowledge, music, language and all forms of arts. She is a symbol of creative energy and power in all its forms.

Meanwhile, talking about Bengali pandals, they are known to install creative idols every year, mostly on Durga Puja. Many idols in last year’s festivals were dedicated for COVID warriors too.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal