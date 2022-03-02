New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The war in Ukraine entered its sixth day on Tuesday. While Ukrainian leaders continued to appeal for ceasefire, Russia intensified its assault on Kharkiv and capital Kyiv. Nearly 40 miles long convoy of Russian 'logistical packets' was seen outside Kyiv, with analysts saying that Russians are prepared for a long haul scenario in the ongoing conflict.

Amid the chaos of war, the keyword which dominated social media landscape in India on Tuesday was 'Mughals'. The reason behind it was Ukrainian ambassador's statement. Explaining the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Dr Igor Polikha, Ukrainian ambassador to India said: “It's like the massacre arranged by Mughals against Rajputs. We are asking every time all influential world leaders, among them Modi Ji, to use every resource against Putin to stop bombing and shelling.”

“We discussed the modalities of Humanitarian aid. We are grateful to India for starting this aid. The first plane is expected to land in Poland today. I was assured by Foreign Secy that Ukraine will get maximum humanitarian aid,” he added.

Ukrainian ambassador's statement reeks of Islamophobia: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM President Asadudddin Owaisi took to Twitter and expressed disappointment. “His Excellency should keep his half-baked knowledge about medieval Indian history to himself. It reeks of Islamophobia, besides being an inaccurate representation of what’s going on. Wonder where he got the idea of using “Mughals” to get Narendra Modi's attention,” said Owaisi.

His Excellency should keep his half-baked knowledge about medieval Indian history to himself. It reeks of Islamophobia, besides being an inaccurate representation of what's going on. Wonder where he got the idea of using "Mughals" to get Narendra Modi's attention

After a meeting in the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ukrainian envoy said that he extended "deepest condolences" over the death of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar in Kharkiv.

He said the Russian military is now targeting the civilian areas.

Following the incident, India asked the envoys of both Russia and Ukraine to ensure "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and in other cities in the conflict zones.

Naveen, a native of Chalageri in Haveri district of Karnataka, was studying at a medical college in Ukraine.

"We are grateful to India for sending us humanitarian aid. The first plane is expected to land in Poland today," Polikha said.

On Monday, Polikha had said Ukraine is extending all possible help in the evacuation of stranded Indians notwithstanding the "very difficult" ground situation.

He had said that assurance on their safety can only be given by Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russia is carrying out the aggression.

