Amid Protests, Sri Lankan PM's Bed Becomes Wrestling Ring For Agitators | WATCH

Demonstrators in Sri Lanka stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's official residence on Saturday. The photos and videos of the protestors at the presidential palace and PM's residence are also going viral on social media. But one video caught the attention on social media, in which protestors can be seen wrestling on PM's bed.

Apart from the protestors can be seen wrestling on the PM's bed, the commentary of WWE is also added to the video. The protestors can be seen imitating wrestling moves from WWE, meanwhile, some can also be seen laughing and standing around the bed.

Some netizens found the video funny, meanwhile, some did not approve of this. One person tweeted, "This is hilarious", meanwhile, another person commented, "Is this how are they asking for a system change? This is not funny." Take a look at some reactions.

Yall expect people outside of SL to see this and feel like they should help this country out of its misery in any way they can??? Broo🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Bust Life (@life_bust) July 10, 2022

Is this how they asking for a system change? This is not funny. — Vihanga Mahabandara (@VMahabandara) July 10, 2022

Many photos also went viral in which the protestors can be seen using the room, beds, kitchen, swimming pool, and bathroom at the PM and President's residence. There were also some protestors who jumped into the swimming pool.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa'swhereabouts are still not known. The last communication about Gotabaya was received from Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, who announced that the President would resign on Wednesday. A video went viral in which suitcases could be seen being loaded onto a Sri Lanka Navy ship - SLNS Gajabahu. According to the reports by the local media, the suitcases belong to Gotabaya.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's PM Wickremesinghe also announced his resignation from the post. The protestors broke into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire, angered by the unprecedented economic crisis. The police fired tear gas at the protesters and also resorted to water cannons. But still, protestors managed to enter PM's house and set it on fire.