New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: To forget your worries have Indian curries is a common saying about our country's traditional cuisine. But seems like not everyone agrees with it. Yes, recently a US columnist and writer named Gene Weingarten expressed his dislike for Indian food to an extent that it came across racist and offensive for a lot of people.

His article called ‘You can’t make me eat these foods,’ criticised the cuisine by saying that “the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice”. He even mentioned that he is barely able to stand ingredients like Old Bay seasoning, Balsamic vinegar, hazelnuts and more which are a usual part of Indian cooking.

This triggered many people on social media including celebrities like Hollywood actress Mindy Kaling and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi. While Mindy, took a jibe at Gene indirectly, Padma Lakshmi called out the writer openly for being "racist" and "lazy".

Taking to her Instagram handle Padma shared a few screenshots of the controversial article and along with it wrote a long caption saying:

"

US writer apoligizes for criticising Indian food after being slammed by actress Mindy Kaling and author Padma Lakshmi for being racist

Humour writer had claimed that Indian cuisine is based on one spice

There is truly no need for something like this to be published in 2021 (or ever).

It’s racist and lazy at best.

My issue is not this person’s performative contrarianism (although it is tedious) or that he didn’t enjoy the Indian cuisines he’s tasted.

My problem is in this attempt at a comedic piece he’s actually just regurgitating old colonizer tropes, gleefully reducing the culture and country of 1.3 billion people to a (frankly) weak punchline- and that the @washingtonpost published it."

Here's what Mindy Kaling wrote:

You don’t like a cuisine? Fine. But it’s so weird to feel defiantly proud of not liking a cuisine. You can quietly not like something too — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 23, 2021

However, after coming across the hatred and trolling from all over, Weingarten tweeted an apology saying “I should have named a single Indian dish, not the whole cuisine, & I do see how that broad-brush was insulting.”

From start to finish plus the illo, the column was about what a whining infantile ignorant d---head I am. I should have named a single Indian dish, not the whole cuisine, & I do see how that broad-brush was insulting. Apologies.(Also, yes, curries are spice blends, not spices.) — Gene Weingarten (@geneweingarten) August 23, 2021

So guys, what are your thoughts on the whole incident? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal