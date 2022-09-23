American Airlines Bans Passenger For Punching Flight Attendant After Heated Argument | Watch

In a shocking incident, an American passenger flying to Los Angeles was seen punching a flight attendant, after which the passenger was arrested and banned for life. Another passenger on the flight recorded the incident, after which the video of the spat is doing rounds on the internet. The event took place on American Airlines flight 377.

As soon as the video went online, it instantly became viral. The plane was flying from Los Cabos in Mexico to Los Angeles. According to the Washington Post, as soon as the plane landed at Los Angeles airport at 3:30 pm (local time), the officials of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), took the passenger out from the flight.

A man was arrested by Los Angeles Airport police after assaulting a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight from Cabo. pic.twitter.com/2VDXxIqUfn — 🇺🇸BellaLovesUSA🍊 (@Bellamari8mazz) September 22, 2022

According to the release, the 33-year-old man has been identified as Alexander Tung Cuu Le, a resident of California, by the US Justice Department. As per the New York Times, the man can face up to 20 years of imprisonment if he is convicted. The man has been charged with one count of interference with flight crew members.

A 33-second video clip is doing rounds where the flight attendant can be seen asking the passenger 'are you threatening me?" as he turns back and starts to walk in the opposite direction, just then a passenger, who can be seen dressed in an orange floral shirt rushes towards the attendant and knocks the flight attendant with a punch at his back of the head.

An atmosphere of tension was seen around the cabin as people were heard screaming "Oh my god" in the clip. One traveller says, "What are you doing?"

Later American Airlines issued a statement in which it said, "Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with us in the future, and we will work closely with law enforcement in their investigation."

The statement also expressed gratitude towards the crew members and said the airline was giving them all the support they required.