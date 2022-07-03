Amazon Delivery Agent Turns Life Saviour For Girl After Metal Piece Pierces Her Cheek

An amazon delivery agent turned out to be a girl's life saviour as he rescued the little one from a freak accident before help arrived. The incident came to the limelight when a Twitter user talked about the matter on his Twitter handle. The school girl was playing around an iron gate. However, that little play time turned into a nightmare when the girl got injured in the face.

It was the girl's good luck as an Amazon delivery agent was near around, and at the right time, he came to her rescue before things got worse.

What happened to the girl?

The incident was reported in Maharastra's Thane, when the girl was playing at her school gate, when suddenly, the metal gate got loose and a part of the gate literally “pierced through her cheek, missing her right eye by an inch”.

The amazon delivery named Ravi was present at the accident spot and saw the girl and rushed to help her by holding the metal piece in place to stop excessive bleeding or aggravating the injury.

As soon as the incident went online, people praised the delivery agent for his doing. They also said that there are still people who can restore faith in humanity.

Take a look at reactions of people here:

Great gesture Ravi. Blessings to you — Nixon Joseph (@NixonJoseph1708) July 2, 2022

Not all heroes wear cape!! — Indya (@IndranilRoy) July 2, 2022

Amazon you guys have got a "REAL HERO" treasure him. Ravi bhai u deserve nothing less than a 🙏🇮🇳🙏. I am proud today that we both share the same name brother. 💕💞😍 — Ravi Menon🇮🇳 (@RaviMen48172263) July 2, 2022

Just called and spoke with him.

He was highly impressed and surprised that strangers calling and wishing him on his achievement. I also thanked him on behalf of the girl and blessed him to do such more work of humanity and pray for his progress and prosperity. — Adv. Salim G. Nakhwa (@AdvSalimNakhwa) July 1, 2022