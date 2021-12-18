New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: China’s oldest person, Alimihan Seyiti, passed away in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region at the reported age of 135, local authorities said on Saturday.

"The oldest person in China, passed away in Kashgar on December 16, at the age of 135," the authorities said in a statement. According to media reports, Seyiti led a simple lifestyle, loved to sing and sunbathe in her yard, was always happy and laughed a lot.

Born on June 25, 1886, Seyiti belongs to Komuxerik Township in Shule County of Kashgar Prefecture.

According to media reports, Komuxerik with many elderly people aged above 90 living in it has been dubbed as the "longevity town."

In 2013, Seyiti was named the oldest person in the country as per China Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics. The reports in Chinese media claimed that Seyisi always ate on time and up until her death, she helped look after her great-grandchildren.

The improvement of health services has partly contributed to their longevity. The local government has provided contracted doctor service, free annual physical checks, and monthly advanced-age subsidies for the elderly aged above 60, the report said.

With inputs from agencies

