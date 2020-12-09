A Former chief of Israel's Space Security Program has claimed outgoing US President Donald Trump is aware of aliens' existence and was once on the verge of disclosing it, before being stopped by the galaxy federation itself for the latter did not wish to start a mass hysteria.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A Former Chief of Israel's Space Security Program has claimed that aliens are real and secretly in touch with the United States and his country. In an interview with Israeli publication Yediot Aharonot, Hamid Eshed, who is a three-time recipient of Israel Security Award, further claimed the existence of a "galaxy federation."

Eshed said that the outgoing US President Donald Trump is aware of aliens' existence and was once on the verge of disclosing it, before being stopped by the galaxy federation itself for the latter did not wish to start a mass hysteria.

"If I had come up with what I am saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalised," Eshed said, as quoted in a report by Jerusalem Post. "Today, they are already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I have received my degrees and awards; I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja