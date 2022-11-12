Akshay Kumar Replaced By Kartik Aaryan In 'Hera Pheri 3'? This Is What Fans Has To Say

Paresh Rawal confirmed that Kartik Aaryan has join the star cast of Hera Pheri 3. Meanwhile, he has reportedly replaced Akshay Kumar.

By Simran Srivastav
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 12:30 PM IST
Minute Read
Akshay Kumar will reportedly not return to the Hera Pheri 3 franchise | Image Courtesy: @OBAID_ANS/Twitter

HERA PHERI is still one of the most popular comedy franchises and has gained a cult fan following over the years. When Hera Pheri 3 with the original star cast was announced, the audience was excited to see the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal together once again. However, as Paresh Rawal has confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will star in Hera Pheri 3, it has been reported that Akshay Kumar won't return to the franchise. Even though Akshay Kumar's appearance in the movie has not been confirmed yet, fans have started demanding Akshay's return to Hera Pheri 3 and 'No Akshay Kumar No Hera Pheri' has been trending on social media.

On Friday, a fan asked Paresh Rawal if Kartik Aaryan will star in Hera Pheri 3 and he replied, "Yes, it's true".

Take at what the audience has to say about Akshay Kumar not being a part of Hera Pheri 3:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu, along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev. Ram Setu was Akshay's fourth film of 2022 and it only showed an average performance at the box office.

Akshay will be seen in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Soorarai Potturu', along with Radhika Madan. He is also working on a biopic Capsule Gill, along with Parineeti Chopra.

Whereas, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with Kiara, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra. The movie was a box office success and earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

He will be seen on Freddy, which will release on Disney+Hotstar. He will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India as well. He will star in the action film Shehzaada, which also stars Kriti Sanon. The movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan. He is currently shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. 

