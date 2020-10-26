The Twitter was divided as soon as the FAU-G teaser was out, some users cheered the teaser, others said it didn’t seem to match up, check reactions.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending desk: On Sunday, Akshay Kumar released the teaser of the upcoming game FAU-G. The game is based on the Indian armed forces and their heroics. However, as the teaser was out, the social media was filled with memes and nostalgic messages of netizens as they are missing PUB-G.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser (sic)."

The game FAU-G was announced right after the PUBG-Mobile game was banned in India. PUB-G was one of the most popular game in the country and it was banned by the government in India along with 117 more Chinese apps after border issues with China in Ladakh.

The Twitter was divided as soon as the teaser was out, some users cheered the teaser, others said it didn’t seem to match up to other alternatives to PUBG:

One of the users said, "#FAUG is a original as the #LaxmiBomb movie is." Another user said, "Graphics are not good as Pubg. Thoda aur improvement ho sakta hai."

Yet another said, "India battle play ground is hear #FAUG . Mind-boggling"

As there are several allegations that the game has been developed to capitalise on the ban on PUBG, the makers of FAU-G had said that the project was already in the pipeline before the ban was imposed.

Graphics are not good as Pubg. Thoda aur improvement ho sakta hai.#FAUG — Pablo Yadav 🏌️ (@Pablo_Yadav) October 25, 2020

#FAUG teaser released

People who were waiting for PUBG to return : pic.twitter.com/B5ctVgogYu — TharkiTroller (@TharkiTroller) October 25, 2020

PUBG Mobile saw a global revenue gain of $1.3 billion (roughly Rs 9,731 crore) in the first half of this year, bringing its lifetime collection to $3 billion with the highest number of downloads in India.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma