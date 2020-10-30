A study has found that the risk of getting infected by the COVID-19 causing virus is lower during air travel rather than grocery shopping. Here's how.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Kennedy School of Government for the American aviation industry, found that the risk of getting infected by the COVID-19 causing virus is lower during air travel rather than grocery shopping or eating out. The various guidelines and mitigation

The first part of the report reads, “Though a formidable adversary, SARS-CoV-2 need not overwhelm society’s capacity to adapt and progress. It is possible to gain a measure of control and to develop strategies that mitigate the spread of the disease while allowing a careful reopening of sectors of society. There is much to gain by simply following the science,” This research was started in Ju;y and is based on the observation of the four months. However, the Curb-to-Curb, which will focus on the working of airports, is expected to release next year.

According to the report published in Boston.com, the study state, “After a detailed analysis of these reports, it is the view of APHI that there have been a very low number of infections that could be attributed to exposure on aircraft during travel.” The comprehensive adherence to the preventive measures to reduce the risk the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the report said, "passengers should subject themselves to a self-screening for Covid-19 symptoms and comply with all the airline’s Covid-related procedures, including physical distancing during boarding and de-planing. The role of gate and flight crewmembers in assuring compliance will be essential and should be supported by airlines’ policies to hold passengers accountable."

The impact of SARS-CoV-2 was initially more vulnerable at the airport but now things have been changed. Now, people have taken the deadly virus as a new normal and hence the risk at public places like grocery shopping and eating out has increased.

Posted By: Srishti Goel