New Delhi | Jagran Trending News: In a tragic incident, an Air India Express plane with 191 passengers on board skidded off the runway at Calicut International Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening, killing 18 people and injuring many others.

The plane, which was reportedly operating under the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indians stranded in the Gulf countries, skidded off the runway during landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below, breaking into two pieces.

Meanwhile, a report by news agency IANS highlighted a rather contrasting story from the unfateful incident. T. Noufal, who was scheduled to return to native Kerala from Dubai, got extremely lucky after he failed to board the Air India Express flight which got crashed yesterday evening.

Little did the young man know on Friday afternoon that destiny had good things in store for him when he became sad and angry after an emigration official told him at the Dubai airport he will not be able to board the Air India Express flight to Kozhikode due to a pending fine.

"I was sad when I heard the officer say this to me. I did not know what to do; felt very bad. After failing to convince the officer, I returned from the airport and called up a relative to tell him that I was not coming," recalled Noufal, as reported by IANS.

Noufal at first cursed his destiny for his misfortune and missing the repatriation flight, which will take him to his native place. But as soon as he heard about the crash and the tragedy, he immediately thanked God and his ‘destiny’ from saving him from the real ‘misfortune’.

"I had mixed emotions -- I was both sad and happy. Sad because of the tragedy and happy because I was not on the ill-fated aircraft. I do not know what all thoughts exactly went through my mind at that time," added Noufal.

And in another happy -- or lucky -- a turn of events for him, he received a call from his Arab sponsor and later his company regarding his job. "My sponsor said I can rejoin the job from which I was terminated. Soon after, I got a call from an HR Department official who asked me to rejoin," said Noufal.

The unfateful incident, which led to the death of 18 people -- including the pilot and co-pilot, happened at 7.41 pm at the Kozhikode airport. The officials informed that there were 191 passengers including 10 infants, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew onboard the aircraft during the time of the saddening incident.

