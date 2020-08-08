Meanwhile, co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar, who died in the tragic incident, is survived by his pregnant wife, who, according to Akhilesh Kumar’s cousin Basudev, is expecting her delivery in next 15-20 days.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In the tragic incident of a plane crash on Friday at the Calicut International Airport in Kerala’s Kozhikode, at least 18 people lost their lives while several others are severely injured.

Pilot Deepak Sathe and a co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar also lost their lives along with 16 other people on board the ill-fated plane. The plane, which was reportedly operating under the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indians stranded in the Gulf countries, skidded off the runway during landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below, breaking into two pieces.

Meanwhile, co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar, who died in the tragic incident, is survived by his pregnant wife, who, according to Akhilesh Kumar’s cousin Basudev, is expecting her delivery in next 15-20 days.

"He came home for the last time before the coronavirus lockdown. He was a very humble, polite and well-behaved person. His wife is expecting to deliver their child in the next 15 days. He joined Air India in 2017," Basudev said, adding the couple got married in December 2018, as quoted by NDTV.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Kumar’s father, Tulsi Ram said that they received a call from the the officials about the crash in Kerala last night. "We were initially told that his condition was serious. Later, we were told about his death. His younger brother and brother-in-law have gone to Kerala," Tulsi Ram said as quoted by NDTV.

Meanwhile, the other pilot, Captain Deepak Sathe, who was a decorated ex-Indian Air Force pilot, is also among the 18 people who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash. "He was a great son and always first one to help others in need. His teachers still appreciate him," his mother was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sathe’s cousin brother Nilesh Sathe in a Facebook post revealed that Deepak Sathe had survived an air crash in the early 1990s when he was in the Indian Air Force and was hospitalised for six months. "It's hard to believe that Deepak Sathe, my friend more than my cousin, is no more... Deepak was an experienced aerial operator with 36 years of flying experience... Deepak served in the Indian Air Force for 21 years before joining as a commercial pilot with Air India in 2005. He called me just a week before and was jovial, as always."

At least 18 people were killed and dozens sustained injuries after Air India Express plane with 191 passengers on board skidded off the runway at Calicut International Airport, also known as Karipur Airport, in Kerala's Kozhikode. The incident took place around 7:45 pm on Friday when the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) was attempting to land amid heavy rainfall.

Posted By: Talib Khan