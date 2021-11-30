New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Indian-origin Parag Agrawal has been appointed as the CEO of Twitter after Jack Dorsey announced his resignation from the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter on November 29. Parag the 37-year-old who is an alumnus of IIT Mumbai and Stanford University joined Twitter in 2011 and exactly 10 years later, he has been appointed as the CEO of the microblogging website.

The news has got Indians on their toes as they are thrilled and they have poured the social media with congratulatory messages and praises for his appointment as the CEO of Twitter.

After taking charge as the Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal said in a tweet, “Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support.”

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

But, there always remains a section that uses any news to relate it with hilarious memes and jokes. Internet users have flooded social media with Agarwal ji ka beta and mocked all the Baniyas for being the most successful in the world.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

After seeing all this #ParagAgarwal be like- pic.twitter.com/TytLfsNPr4 — Ek kudii..🕊 (@suuuuuuchhe) November 30, 2021

#ParagAgrawal to all Indians after becoming the CEO of Twitter: pic.twitter.com/tYT7PhOnfu — Kaavas Anand (@KaavasAnand) November 29, 2021

Amid all the reactions, Parag's old Tweet also caught the attention of the netizens which no time went viral on all the platfroms. “Looks like I might enjoy this job. #BallmerPeak @ Twitter,” Agrawal tweeted in a post-dated back to October 4, 2011.

Looks like I might enjoy this job. #BallmerPeak @ Twitter http://t.co/Cd50Af93 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) October 3, 2011

Some internet users posed as time travellers and wrote, "Time travelling from the future to let you know that you will be the CEO in 10 years :) Congratulations!," while another wrote, "U will become Ceo One day. Mark my words."

Parag Agrawal, is the youngest CEO in the S&P 500, joined the company a decade ago, when there were barely 1,000 employees in 2005. According to Twitter, CEO Parag will be given an annual compensation of USD 1 million as well as stock compensation worth USD 12.5 million.

