After Sunny Leone and Neha Kakkar, now Japan's famous cartoon character Sinchan Nohara’s name has appeared in the merit list of a college in West Bengal. Nohara's name featured at the top of the BSc (Honours) merit list of Siliguri College in north Bengal

“The name was immediately removed and a fresh list put up on the college website. We have lodged a police complaint as it was an act of mischief," a college official was quoted as saying by PTI.

“The college had outsourced to an agency the process of compiling the merit list based on details given by the candidates during online applications, but the students' details will be scrutinised by the authorities of the institution before the classes begin,” he added.



The incident comes close on the heels of Kakkar's name appearing in the BA English (Honours) merit list of Malda's Manikchak College and Leone's name figuring in the lists of three other colleges. The four colleges have lodged complaints with cyber cells of the police. Now, the social media users have started the meme fest over the mischief merit list shared by the West Bengal Colleges.

Shinchan Nohara is one of the most iconic cartoon characters across the world and his name in the West Bengal merit list is a treat to his fans. People are posting interesting cartoons and gifs to celebrate Schinchan’s victory.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced that admissions to undergraduate courses will be completely online this year and no processing fee will be charged due to the hardship caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

(with PTI inputs)

Posted By: Srishti Goel