New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: "Shweta, switch off your mic", "Shweta your mic is on". Needless to say what are we referring to here, all thanks to some social media memes you must have already understood. For the unversed, 'Shweta' memes are the latest trends on Twitter which are grabbing the attention of people from all over the country. The audio call of a woman named Shweta went viral, who unknowingly left her mic on while being on a Zoom call with 111 people. It seemed like an official call where she went on to talk about a guy’s private life and even called him a ‘s*x addict’ not knowing that her fellow colleagues are listening. After overhearing Shweta’s conversation people on call tried hard to tell her that her mic was not off but she couldn’t listen. What happened next? Well, the internet did what's it best at. Trolling and making memes.

After the whole incident went viral on social media, we thought why to keep listening to one audio call again and again when we can actually watch tons of more such funny video calls. Yes, in the wake of COVID-19 many people are working from home as most of the workplaces have been closed, offices have switched to Zoom calls. However, it takes time for some to master their skill on video calling, and that's exactly when mishap takes place. So here we are with 10 such real-life Zoom call bloopers which will make you go ROFL.

Check out the funny videos of zoom here:

My screen froze in a video conference yesterday and it made me look like I fell asleep during an editorial meeting. Which is funny I suppose. pic.twitter.com/xmejUWTPbR — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) January 22, 2020

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rachele Clegg (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

Zoom University Week 1 Takeaways:

1. Wear Pantspic.twitter.com/ACB39baRbo — Zoom Fails (@ZoomFail) March 28, 2020

Everyone must now spell their name when they join a call. Thanks T-R-O-Y. #ZoomFail #Zoom pic.twitter.com/tHs2p2AxB8 — Zoom Fails (@ZoomFail) March 30, 2020

A man didn't wear pants during his group video call. what happened next is what you have to watch here

Behind every successful woman is an unsuccessful man not wearing any pants:pic.twitter.com/GZsKPsXhub — JoshuaVision 🧊📦 (@joshcarlosjosh) March 24, 2020

Someone accidentally entered a wrong class of a different country on a video call.

Nothing worse than showing up to the wrong class...in the wrong country. #ZoomFail #Zoom pic.twitter.com/ZQ3Pv903Ce

— Zoom Fails (@ZoomFail) March 25, 2020

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal