New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Nigerian singer Samuel Singh’s covers for popular Bhojpuri songs “Lollipop Lagelu” and “Rinkiya Ke Papa” had become instant sensations when they were dropped in 2017 and 2019, garnering millions of views on video streaming platform YouTube. The singer has developed a particular fondness for the Bhojpuri genre and his distinctive Nigerian twang adds a calmness to these songs. Samuel’s latest rendition of Khesari Lal Yadav’s Bhojpuri song “Thik hai” too has become popular on the video streaming platform, having had garnered more than 32 lakh views.

Samuel’s love for Indian music, especially Bhojpuri songs, started when he visited the country eight years ago for medical treatment. Soon after, he started experimenting with the songs, giving these raucous melodies his own twist, the Singer had told Business Standards.

Samuel posted a rendition of Pawan Singh’s popular Bhojpuri song Lollipop Lagelu in 2017 and it went viral in no time. Two years later, he dropped his cover for Manoj Tiwari’s “Rinkiya Ke Papa” and the video has since then been viewed over 1.3 crore times. The original song was posted eight years ago and has been viewed 5.2 crore times.

The Nigerian singer has over 7.5 lakh subscribers on Youtube. The singer likes to dabble in multitude of genres and has also produced covers for several Bollywood songs, including “Tareefan”, “Lungi Dance” and “Tum Hi Ho” (Afro-beat-style). His covers for several Punjabi songs, including Brown Rang and Amplifier have also been received well. Other covers include Arijit Singh's Shayad and a Guru Randhawa mashup.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja