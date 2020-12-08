New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: After making a surprise appearance in Utah, California, Romania and Isle of Wight, now the mysterious monolith was found on a heath in the Netherlands on Sunday. As per the Dutch Forestry Commission, hikers found the metal monolith on private land near the Kiekenberg nature reserve in northern Friesland province.

The forestry commission further added, “We know that it was probably placed this weekend because some hikers who were walking there found it, but we don't know it got there.”

After the discovery, on Monday morning rangers went to check out the object and are still hunting for its clues to its origin. As per the photos showed in the Dutch media the monolith is different from other monoliths found in Utah, Romania and England. The object found in Friesland is not as shiny as other monoliths, it appears to be dull-silver coloured, however, the size and shape are the same as others.

The hiker Thijs de Jong who spotted the monolith first told Omrop Fryslan, “I walked up to it, but there was nothing to be seen around the monolith. Just as if it was placed from above.” He further added that to place the object here at least two or more people are needed.

As per NDTV report, the broadcaster said that there are suspicions, the monolith could be a stunt by a New Year’s Eve Club, a tradition in the north of the Netherlands to draw attention to a village or association. However, Thijs de Jong said that there is no such club in the area and further added, “I myself am thinking more of a kind of artist collective that does something like that.”

Moving on, the sudden appearance of the monolith in Utah in the late November sparked the rumours of alien visitations to a resemblance to the black monolith in the Stanley Kubrick sci-f film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Not just this, on Sunday, a group of four artists and fabricators claimed credit for the monolith found atop Pine Mountain in California's Atascadero. The group also posted a video of themselves replacing the original structure which had been removed and a cross put in its place. However, according to the New York Times, the artists collective has not taken any credit for the monoliths that mysteriously appeared and later disappeared in Utah and Romania.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv