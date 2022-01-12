New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Twenty two months and counting, and the COVID-19 pandemic continue to keep the classes of pandemic within the virtual dimensions of online classes. While schools, colleges and educational institutes in India and parts of the world opened up briefly after COVID-19 vaccinations picked up momentum in the last half of 2021, the arrival of Omicron strain at the scene of pandemic became spoilsport by stoking the closure of institutions again.

A Twitter user that goes by the name of ‘WOKEFeminist’ shared a video on micro-blogging site on Tuesday that showed a portion of an episode of hit Japanese animated series Doraemon. The viral snippet shows two characters of the animated series, Gian and Sunio, telling Nobita – one of the central characters – how they will attend the lectures in future.

In the now viral snippet, Sunio tells Nobita, “Everyone will have a foldable TV.”

“Then Shizuka will be able to listen to her class lecture while taking a bath. Gian can attend the lecture while sleeping in the garden. I can attend the lecture while having tea at home with peace,” he adds.

At first Gian says that this might happen in the next 10 to 20 years. At the end of the viral snippet, he exclaims, “This might happen even the next year.”

They predicted it long time ago 😱 pic.twitter.com/sKq6gjidYq — WOKEFeminist (@FEMINALIST) January 11, 2022

The Simpsons have an opponent, Twitter busts into fascination

Several Twitter users quoted the viral snippet in fascination of the depiction of today’s online classes. While hit American animated sitcom ‘The Simpsons’ usually takes away the credit of predicting the future – be it Donald Trump becoming president or the prediction of a pandemic – people said that finally The Simpsons have found an opponent in Doraemon.

“Simpsons :- Finally a worthy opponent,” wrote a user. “Doraemon knew it obviously coz he came from the Future,” wrote another. “Japan is always ahead of time!! This proves it!!,” said a third user.

Read other fascinating reactions to the viral snippet.

Simpsons :- Finally a worthy opponent. — ProPad🇮🇳 (@cskfangamerbrot) January 11, 2022

Japan is always ahead of time!! This proves it!! https://t.co/gjs2lDd3Wm — Plutous (@1989_923457s) January 11, 2022

i am not even kidding i actually remember this exact episode and i remember how 11 year old me

thought " oh this is a dream , to attend school at home 🥰" ...............and now i hate it https://t.co/JBHYmlVgCA — ∞ (@vadapavsimp) January 11, 2022

Doraemon knew it obviously he came from the future😭😭😭 https://t.co/X2HsfARJIw — Jiji (@juhievnm) January 11, 2022

Doraemon is a fictional character in a Japanese animated series famous amongst children all over the world.

