New Delhi| Jaagran Trending Desk: Cherrapunji has recorded hightest rainfall in last 10 years regaining its postion as world's wettest place. According to the Meteorological Department at Sohra, it has received average annual precipitation of about 450 inches (11,430 mm) during monsoon season from May to September, its highest in a decade.

Have a look the data of rainfall recorded in Cherrapunji for the January-August period in the last 10 years:

* In the year 2020, Cheerrapunji received 10,900 mm rain.

*In the year 2019, it received 7,736 mm of rain

*In the year 2018, it received 6,291 mm of rain.

* In the year 2017, it received 9,913.4 mm of rain.

* In the year 2016, it received 9,182.7 mm of rain.

* In the year 2015, it received 10,637.5 mm of rain.

* In the year 2014, it received 8,483.4 mm of rain.

* In the year 2013, it received 6,411.6 mm of rain

*In the year 2012, it received 10,591.4 mm of rain

*In the year 2011, it received 7,691.4 mm of rain.

The meteorological department said that India has received the highest rainfall in August this year since 1976 -- 25 per cent more than the average, after recording 10 per cent less downpour than the average in July, thus setting a new record after 44 years. However, the IMD has forecasted that monsoon may slow down in September.

