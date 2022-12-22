'Adorable': Thailand Man Prepares Christmas Food For Stray Dogs, Gifts Them Soft Toys | Watch

CHRISTMAS is just around the corner and the 'jingle bell' vibes are all in the air. With people buying gifts for their loved ones to children waiting for surprises from Santa Clause, everyone is excited about Winter's first festival.

While there are several people who give gifts to the poor on the occasion, not many can think about the idea of feeding a dog, one of the most loyal animals.

In a unique incident, a dog lover from Thailand not only fed the stray dogs but also gave them soft toys as Christmas gifts. Yes, you heard it right.

The clip was shared by an Instagram user, Niall Harbison, a digital creator, and has amassed more than 400K views.

In the caption, Niall wrote, "Street dogs around the world have a hard life. But this group of 100 here in Thailand today was made to feel very special. I was up at 4.30 am to cook them the finest meal of their lives, and people have been sending me toys from all over the world, so I saved them up for today. Most of these dogs have never seen a toy in their lives."

"Medicines, vet trips, and daily nutritious food are much more important, but just like humans, I think sometimes dogs just need to have a special treat and enjoy themselves. I think it's a day they'll never forget," he further added.

"The video was made in memory of two wonderful dogs called Kira and Valko, who passed recently in Ireland. Their owner wanted to do something special for them, and I think they'll be looking down very proud today," he concluded the post.

The video shows different food items beautifully kept in plates. Many soft toys can also be seen kept in a vehicle along with the food.

Meanwhile, the netizens lauded the user for this kind and beautiful step.

"So sweet . Happy Christmas to all of you," wrote a user.

"This is the most adorable video," said a second user.

A third went emotional and wrote, "I’m in tears at my desk watching this. The way they ran off with their toys. Bless you for caring so much about these babies. Man do I miss Lucky and Chopper on days like this."