New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Work from home was a boon at the starting of COVID pandemic. Although it became quite depressing in between during lockdown for some people, but since human beings are a creature of habit, almost everyone has gotten pretty used to the whole work from home scenario till now. But, as the wrath of the coronavirus doesn't seem as deadly as it was earlier, many offices have decided to open the workplace for their employees.

Yes, as the unlock period has begun the management of a lot of organizations are planning to get their workforce back on track. But seems like a lot of people are not really happy and have pretty much adjusted to the current situation and a recent example is a girl named Harjas Sethi who went on to rant about her office on social media. Yes, her video is doing rounds on the internet where she is seen talking about the difficulties to resume the normal routine life and also about sacrificing the luxuries of staying home. In her almost-2-minute-long clip, she hilariously speaks that her health problems like her dark circles recently got better, her tanning was reduced. But the lines which caught everyone's attention were 'Sher ke muh mein khoon lag gaya ha' and 'Ab an ho payega' which loosely translates into 'we are used to it and we won't be able to make it to the office.'

Take a look at the viral video of the girl here:





Biggest fear of employees working from home. Watch till the end.😂🤣😂🤣😍 pic.twitter.com/Qhuj9YeT8k — PiyushTweets (@PiyushTweets1) February 23, 2021

As soon as the video was shared, it went viral instantly and as usually attracted a lot of netizens who felt the same. What happened next? Well, nothing can escape from the eyes of Twitterati and this time too, they replied with funny reactions.

Check out the reactions of Twitter users here:





Sahi bol rhi ladki...

Ye Sawal koi mazak me bhi Puch le to rooh kanp jati hai... — The Libral Hunter (@Libral_Hunterr) February 23, 2021

One user wrote, "It's like, she is hearing my thoughts like Professor Charles Xavier and then making a video about it."

Seriously.

It's like, she is hearing my thoughts like Professor Charles Xavier and then making a video about it. 😭😭😭 — Panthera Tigris aka Tiger (@PantheraTigrisN) February 23, 2021

Absolutely. Video is hilarious 😂😂 — पहाड़ी मानुष (@pahadi_01) February 23, 2021

This video make me feel it was sleep from home 😂😂 — ~ om ~ (@_punter_) February 23, 2021

Aren't these reactions funny? Do let us know your thoughts on working from home.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal