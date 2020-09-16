New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Tuesday officially confirmed that the sun has entered a new solar weather cycle i.e, solar cycle 25 and have completed nine months into it. According to the researchers, the new cycle will expectedly look similar to its predecessor Solar cycle 24, which ran from 2008 to 2019. Notably, it can take even 10 months to calculate when the new cycle begins, since the sun is so variable.

Researchers said the new activity phase i.e, solar cycle 25, will peak in 2025 and will generally be a less active cycle, but very similar to solar cycle 24, that ended in December 2019. The sun's activity phase takes 11-years to complete one cycle, with the star moving constantly from quiet to active and back to the same cycle. The whims of this vital phenomenon impacts life on Earth, sometimes with devastating consequences. During its peak activity, it's possible for solar flares or other eruptions for the sun to disrupt communications on Earth.

According to a report by NASA, “the Sun heads into its new cycle, it could lead to dramatic events on the surface- giant explosions such as coronal mass ejections or solar flares. That can spew light, energy, and solar material into space.”

However, scientists have predicted that the new activity phase will comparatively be calm. However scientists have also marked caution, "Just because the new cycle will be relatively quiet doesn't mean we should write it off, “space.com quoted Doug Biesecker, a solar physicist at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center and co-chair of the prediction panel as saying.

Posted By: Srishti Goel