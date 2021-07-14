Maran was in Delhi to attend a Parliamentary Estimates Committee meeting, where both he and Rudy were part of some intense discussions just two hours prior to the flight.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: “So, you are travelling on this flight as well!" This is how Member of Parliament Rajiv Pratap Rudy welcomed fellow MP and DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran as he boarded an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai on Tuesday.

Little did Maran know that the flight was being captained by none other than Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy himself. Just as Maran proceeded to take his seat in the front row, the captain asked him: “So, you are travelling on this flight as well!”

A Flight to remember.

I boarded the Indigo flight 6E864 from Delhi to Chennai after attending a meeting of the parliamentary Estimates Committee. I happened to sit in the first row, as the crew declared that the boarding had completed.



“So you don’t recognise me!” the captain, who wore a mask, added in a familiar voice. However, Maran soon recognised the smile behind the mask. “I realised then that it was none other than my colleague, senior member of Parliament and former Union minister – my very good friend Thiru Rajiv Pratap Rudy,” Maran said.

Maran was in Delhi to attend a Parliamentary Estimates Committee meeting, where both he and Rudy were part of some intense discussions just two hours prior to the flight. “I couldn’t believe my eyes, seeing his transformation from a politician to a pilot,” Maran said.

“How often does a sitting Member of Parliament captain a commercial flight? I’m sure I will be talking about this for a long time. Thank you Captain Rajiv Pratap Rudy, MP for flying us safely from Delhi to Chennai,” Maran added. “I could only say that I was honoured to be flown by my good friend and colleague.”

“I am a qualified Airbus A320 pilot and to keep the licence current I had to fly a particular kind of aircraft. I would have loved to fly Air India but there is no such provision so I chose the IndiGo offer," Rudy was quoted by Business Standard in 2013.

Rudy has served as a civil aviation minister in the NDA government led by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Rudy is now a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar and national spokesperson for the BJP.

