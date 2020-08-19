The evolving dent, called South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA), is known to be present over South America and the South Atlantic Ocean for several decades, albeit, new data has shown that it is weakening, expanding westward, and splitting into two lobes.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists have been tracking a strange, growing dent in the earth’s magnetic field over South America and South Atlantic Ocean that could post a risk to satellites and affect space missions and navigations.

The evolving dent, called South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA), is known to be present over South America and the South Atlantic Ocean for several decades, albeit, new data has shown that it is weakening, expanding westward, and splitting into two lobes.

The SAA region can be haphazard for low-earth satellites when they travel through it. If satellites travelling through this weak area are hit by high-energy protons, they can short-circuit, glitch temporarily, or sustain permanent damage.

It may be noted that the International Space Station orbits in the lower earth orbit and passes through the SAA. The region has known to cause “blips” on reset power boards on the Global Ecosystem Dynamics Investigation mission, or GEDI.

“These events cause no harm to GEDI,” a NASA statement quoted GEDI mission’s deputy principal investigator and instrument scientist, Bryan Blair, as saying. “The detector blips are rare compared to the number of laser shots – about one blip in a million shots – and the reset line event causes a couple of hours of lost data, but it only happens every month or so.”

Earth's magnetic field is generated by electric currents due to the motion of convection currents of a mixture of molten iron and nickel in the Earth's outer core. The field protects the Earth from charged particles of the solar wind and cosmic rays that otherwise strip away the upper atmosphere, including the ozone layer that protects out planet from harmful ultraviolet radiation.

“The magnetic field is actually a superposition of fields from many current sources,” said Terry Sabaka, a geophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The anomaly is produced by the combination of Forces in the Earth’s core and the tilt in the magnetic axis. By tracking this evolving dent, scientists can better understand the way our planet is changing and help prepare for a safer future for satellites.

