New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: With the evolving human society, same-sex marriages have become a normal thing now with many countries allowing the ritual which was a sin in the primitive as well as modern times. But, as same-sex marriages become a usual thing, have you ever heard a man marrying a rice cooker? Yes, you read that right, a rice cooker.

In a bizarre incident, an Indonesian man, known as Khoirul Anam, sent the internet into a frenzy after he married his rice cooker. The audacity of this man was so high that he even posted the 'wedding' pictures on his Facebook profile. In the pictures, Khoirul Anam can be seen dressed up in fancy wedding finery for the ceremony. Even the cooker was decked up for the ceremony donning a sheer white veil.

Pictures posted by Khoirul Anam showed him sitting beside the rice cooker as the marriage was solemnised. In another picture, the man can be seen kissing the rice cooker, aka, his wife. In another, the rice cooker is placed next to him as he signs their marriage papers. Captioning the post, Khoirul said that he decided to marry his rice cooker as it was "Fair, obedient, loving and good at cooking."

However, the story didn't end just here and got more stranger after Khoirul Anam divorced the rice cooker four days later and cited that it could only cook rice. He, likewise earlier, announced his divorce on Facebook.

This is not a new thing for Khoirul Anam as local news websites report that he is a well-known celebrity in Indonesia who can go to lengths for performing outlandish stunts to entertain his followers on social media.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan