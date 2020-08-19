Given its size, even if the asteroid had been on an impact trajectory, it would likely have become a fireball after entering the earth’s atmosphere — a phenomenon which happens several times a year.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: An SUV-sized asteroid zipping along at nearly 13 kilometres per second made the closest-known flyby to Earth on record over the weekend. The asteroid passed merely 2,950 kilometres above the southern Indian Ocean at 9:38 PM (IST) on Sunday.

At about three to six metres across, asteroid 2020 QG is very small by asteroid standards. It was captured six hours after its closest approach to Earth by the Zwicky Transient Facility, as per a statement by NASA.

The asteroid turned by 45 approximately degrees as it swung by our planet. Given its size, even if the asteroid had been on an impact trajectory, it would likely have become a fireball after entering the earth’s atmosphere — a phenomenon which happens several times a year.

"It's really cool to see a small asteroid come by this close, because we can see the Earth's gravity dramatically bend its trajectory," said Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "Our calculations show that this asteroid got turned by 45 degrees or so as it swung by our planet."

Asteroids the size of 2020 QG pass by our planet several times through the year. Even when they are on an impact trajectory, they end up burning in our atmosphere. Due to their size, these asteroids are extremely hard to detect until they get very close to our planet. A vast majority of Near Earth Asteroids, or NEAs, pass by safely at much greater distances – usually much farther away than the Moon.

"It's quite an accomplishment to find these tiny close-in asteroids in the first place, because they pass by so fast," Chodas said. "There's typically only a short window of a couple of days before or after close approach when this small of an asteroid is close enough to Earth to be bright enough but not so close that it moves too fast in the sky to be detected by a telescope."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja