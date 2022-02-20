New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Children are quite easy to mold in and shape into something great. A Nine-year Indian boy recently set a Guinness World Record by becoming the youngest certified yoga instructor in the world. Reyansh Surani, who resides in Dubai with his family completed 200 hours of training to set the record.

Reyansh practiced Yoga with his parents when he was just four years old. After completing a 200 hour Yoga Teacher's Training Course, Reyansh received his certification from Anand Shekhar Yoga School on July 27, 2021.

He has completed over 200 hours of intense yogi training! — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 19, 2022

As per the Guinness World Records website, when Reyansh learned that his parents were attending a yoga teacher's training course in Rishikesh, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a qualified instructor. Reyansh said, "he “surprisingly found out I enjoy teaching as well”.

But, Moving from his home in Dubai to live in Rishikesh for a month was a bit of a culture shock for Reyansh. Despite the little uneasiness, Reyansh completed the training.

"It was different! The first time I came to know we were going [to Rishikesh], I was curious to live a rural life. I saw that side of the world for the first time - a place with such spiritual grip."

Reyansh had no internet access and had to live without other luxuries such as air conditioning. However, he quickly adapted to his new surroundings and embraced the humble lifestyle.

"I felt very close to nature. The stay was exciting and adventurous because we went tracking every now and then. It was a fun way to relax from the intense yoga training schedule."

Reyansh learnt "many aspects of yoga" from this course.

"Earlier I used to think yoga is only about physical posture and breathing, but it’s much more than that," he said.

"I learnt alignment, anatomic philosophy and the nutritional facts of Ayurveda. It’s an intense course," he added.

After the Guinness World Records recognition, Reyansh has been feeling “like a star”. He said that he was the first person in his community and school to get this honour.

Reyansh, although has no concrete plans for the future, he wishes to host virtual reality, yoga classes. For now, due to COVID-19 restrictions, he teaches people in small private classes. At school, he teaches his peers in groups of 10-15 kids per session.

Posted By: Ashita Singh