New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Ever imagined that a small typing error can lead someone behind bars? No, right? How about we tell you that a 22-year-old murderer was caught by Uttar Pradesh police and all because of his spelling mistake. Ram Pratap Singh, the killer of an 8-year-old boy was caught because of the poor English spelling skill that lended him behind bars after he sent a ransom note to the family of a boy he had kidnapped and later killed.

It is reported that the accused in the ransom note wrote police and sitapur wrong and he spelled it as 'pulish' and Seeta-pur that helped the police to catch him easily.

The TOI reported that Singh is the resident of Uttar Pradesh's Sandila and he kidnapped his eight-year-old distant cousin from Hardoi from the boy's grandmother's house on October 26 and had sent a ransom note to the family demanding Rs 2 lakh. He wrote in the ransom note from a stolen mobile phone and sent it to the kid's father. In the note, he wrote, "Do lakh rupay Seeta-Pur lekar pahuchiye. Pulish ko nahi batana nahi to haatya kar denge.’

The family of the 8-year-old boy filed a missing complaint on November 4 and the cops started the investigation into the case.

Hardoi superintendent of police Anurag Vats told The Times of India, "We swiftly formed teams to trace the kidnapped boy and called back on the same number but it was switched off. The cyber-surveillance cell was roped in and we detained the subscriber, who seemed illiterate and unable to write SMSes."

On Saturday, the police picked up 10 suspects including Singh. They were ordered to write: ‘Main police main bharti hona chahta hoon. Main Hardoi se Sitapur daud kar ja sakta hoon’, Singh again repeated the mistake and spelt police as ‘pulish’ and Sitapur as ‘Seeta-pur’. He was arrested immediately, TOI reported.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma