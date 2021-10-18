New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Asteroids do not have to be large to create havoc, rather the speed counts the amount of destruction a rock can create. In the coming weeks, several asteroids bigger than the Empire State Building and Egyptian pyramids are going to fly past closely by Earth. For unversed, pyramids weigh millions of tonnes, and these eight asteroids are those oversized luxury coffins. Out of eight, one asteroid passed by the Earth on October 15, while the remaining seven will fly past before the end of November. These asteroids would be larger than 140 metres which are categorised as Potentially Hazardous Objects (PHO).

The one, which passed by the Earth a few days back, sized 72 metres to 160 meters, and it passed planet Earth at a distance of 4.8 million kilometres. Now, as the asteroids are expected to fly past in the coming weeks, we have brought you detailed information regarding when each asteroid will pass. Check out below:

October 20: Asteroid 1996 VB3, which will be larger than 2021 SM3 and between 100 metres and 130 metres, will pass closest to Earth at a distance of 2.1 million miles.

October 25: Asteroid 2017 Sj20 will be smaller than previous ones, estimated between 90 metres to 200 metres. It would pass at a distance of 7.1 million kilometres away from Earth.

November 2: Asteroid 2017 TS3 will pass Earth at a distance of 5.3 million kilometres.

November 13: Asteroid 2004 UE, which is estimated between 170 to 380 meters, will pass at a distance of 4.2 million kilometres.

November 20: Asteroid 2016 JG 12, which is estimated to be around 190 meters, will pass by Earth at a distance of 5.5 million kilometres.

November 21: Asteroid 1982 HR will pass at a distance of 5.7 million kilometres.

November 29: Asteroid 1994 WR12, which is estimated between 92 to 210 meters, will pass at a distance of 6.1 million kilometres.

As per a report in CNN and New York Times, on October 16, NASA launched a spacecraft named Lucy, on a 12-year mission to observe eight asteroids in Jupiter’s Trojan asteroid field, CNN and the New York Times report.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv