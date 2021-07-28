When Oliviera was two years old, she asked her mom for a star, and her mother handover a toy star at the time but little did her mother know that her kid would develop a colossal fascination for space and related activities.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Seven-year-old Nicole Oliviera became the world's youngest astronomer after discovering seven asteroids for the United States space agency NASA. The little girl was fascinated with space and astronomy from a very young age.

According to reports, Nicole participated in the ‘Asteroid Hunt' citizen science programme wherein she made a discovery of seven asteroids. The programme was initiated by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration and includes the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Since then, the girl earned a lot of fame and made her way towards the 1st International Seminar on Astronomy and Aeronautics. Nicole was invited by the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation to deliver a lecture. Despite her young age, the girl has a great knowledge about space which shows her immense love towards the subject. Meanwhile, the seminar was conducted by the ministry itself.

According to R7, a Brazilian news agency, Oliviera's passion for astronomy developed vastly and quickly.

Oliviera is now delivering lectures in schools in her hometown. On the other hand, she is also the youngest member of Alagoas Astronomical Studies Center, Centro de Estudos Astronômico de Alagoas (CEAAL).

When Oliviera was two years old, she asked her mom for a star, and her mother handover a toy star at the time but little did her mother know that her kid would develop a colossal fascination for space and related activities.

Meanwhile, the youngest astronomer has come up with her own YouTube channel where she persuades people about space along with her three other astronomy-enthusiast friends. According to Oliveria's parents, when Oliveria was six, she took part in a course run by CEAAL and attended all the classes. Later, the girl cleared her exam with flying colours.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen