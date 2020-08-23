Around 75 per cent coronavirus patients may suffer from symptoms even months after recovery, a new study conducted by Bristol's Southmead Hospital has found. The study found that around 75 per cent discharged patients continued to show Covid-19 symptoms at least three months after testing negative for coronavirus.

According to a report by Times Now, the team of researchers at North Bristol NHS Trust found that 81 out of 110 patients were called back for a check-up as they were still feeling the symptoms of the Covid-19 disease.

The symptoms felt by the discharged patients included breathlessness, excessive tiredness, and muscle aches. However, symptoms like fever, cough and loss of smell improved after testing negative in most patients.

It is to be noted that Union Minister Amit Shah, who was discharged from Medanta Hospital and was advised home isolation, was again admitted to AIIMS Delhi after he complained of fatigue and body aches. Doctors said that while the Shah tested Covid-19 negative, he suffered from post-coronavirus symptoms.

Another coronavirus patient from Delhi, who suffered from asymptomatic coronavirus and recovered told Jagran that he also feels breathlessness sometimes. Requesting anonymity, he said that he has turned to Yoga and breathing exercises as he still feels breathless sometimes.

"I don't think I need to go for a check-up again but I do feel breathless sometimes. I have started doing Yoga, cycling and other breathing exercises on advice from an expert," he said.

The Delhi government has also admitted that several people have complained of feeling such symptoms even after testing negative and a post-COVID clinic has been set up at the city's Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.

"So far, most of these patients are complaining about breathlessness, mild exertion, weakness, and fatigue. Patients feel that their quality of life is getting compromised as they are unable to get into their regular routine," Dr Ajeet Jain, nodal officer of the clinic at the hospital was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma